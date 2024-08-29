Video: WWE Star Rhea Ripley Details Her Tattoo Journey

In addition to being a professional wrestler, Rhea Ripley has long dreamed of being the most tattooed human in all of existence. In a new video, those two passions converged, with the former WWE Women's World Champion showing off her collection of tattoos on WWE's YouTube channel.

According to Ripley, her affinity for tattoos sparked at a young age, as both her father and mother had each gotten themselves inked. Her father, who "straight up looked like a biker," had particularly piqued Ripley's interest as she grew up, often finding herself wishing she could color in his tattoos.

Fast forward to 2018, Ripley continued the family trend with her very first tattoo — the date of WWE's Evolution pay-per-view, stylized in roman numerals — that she matched to Toni Storm. At Evolution, Ripley successfully defended the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship against Dakota Kai in a dark match. Along with WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, the day of October 28 also denotes the anniversary of Ripley's tryout with Australia's Riot City Wrestling promotion, which took place in 2012. For Ripley, the latter marks the beginning of her personal wrestling career, while the former marks the beginning of what Ripley calls the "women's evolution" in WWE.

"It was a really special day," Ripley recalled. "It really was the start of my awesome career here within the WWE and my gradual change into 'The Nightmare,' 'The Eradicator,' the absolute brutality that you see today. Being in the tattoo chair was really thrilling. It definitely stung and I was a little bit thrown off with that, but I was also so excited to start this tattoo journey."