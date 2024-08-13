Video: Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Discuss Mixed Tag Announced For WWE Bash In Berlin

Revenge moves fast in the pro wrestling world. It was not even two weeks ago that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley saw their Judgement Day stable left in ruins after Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley and Finn Balor betrayed Priest for Liv Morgan, leaving them without the Women's World and WWE World Heavyweight Championships and without a group, with JD McDonagh and Carlito siding with Morgan as well in the divorce. But already, Priest and Ripley have gotten a measure of revenge, nearly taking Mysterio out last night on "Raw," and securing a mixed tag match against Mysterio and Morgan at Bash in Berlin just weeks from now.

In a social media exclusive promo filmed after "Raw," Cathy Kelley caught up with Priest and Ripley to get their thoughts on the mixed tag match. Both were very happy with the news, but Ripley especially, who's initial reaction to the match is that it would be "brutality." She expressed excitement about getting her hands on Mysterio and Morgan again, and declared that Mysterio wouldn't be able to escape this time, like he did earlier in the evening.

Priest then cut in, talking about how "The Judgement Lame" had attempted to use the numbers game against him and Ripley the last two weeks, only to have failed both times. As such, Priest pondered what would happen when it was just Morgan and Mysterio alone with Ripley and himself in the ring. Priest vowed they would "feel pain like never before," and that at Bash in Berlin, he and Ripley would "bash their brains in." It was a line that Ripley expressed approval of, going on to mock the "dollar store Judgement Day" for picking a fight with the muscle, and reiterating Priest's point that they'd bash Morgan and Mysterio in at Berlin.

