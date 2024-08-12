WWE Raw Live Coverage 8/12 - Intercontinental Title 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match, Texas Tornado Tag Team Bout
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 12, 2024, coming to you live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas!
Sami Zayn was dethroned as Intercontinental Champion by Bron Breakker at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. Tonight, he has the chance to regain the title back when he challenges Breakker in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. This will be the third occasion that the two have met in the ring in an Intercontinental Championship match, with their other match taking place at WWE Money In The Bank in June when Zayn had a successful defense.
After coming up short alongside Chad Gable against The Wyatt Sicks in a Six Man Tag Team Match in the main event of last week's edition of "Raw", Julius Creed and Brutus Creed will be going head-to-head with Otis and Akira Tozawa in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match. The issues between American Made and Alpha Academy have been well documented over the course of the past several weeks, with The Creed Brothers previously emerging victorious over Otis and Tozawa on the July 29 edition of "Raw".
Finn Balor officially unveiled the latest iteration of Judgment Day last week after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were betrayed by the group. Later that night, Priest defeated JD McDonagh after Balor became involved in the match. Balor and McDonagh along with Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan then overpowered him until Ripley became involved and reunited with Priest. Tonight, Priest has his chance to seek some retribution as he collides with Carlito while Ripley will be sharing something on her mind in the opening segment of the show.
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will find out who their next challenges for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark square off with Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in a Number One Contenders Match. The Unholy Union have successfully defended their title twice over the course of the past couple weeks, retaining against Meta-Four and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Week One of "WWE NXT": The Great American Bash and the August 2 edition of "WWE SmackDown" respectively.
Odyssey Jones made his shocking return to WWE last Monday when he provided a helping hand to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after the pair defeated Authors of Pain and were subsequently blindsided by them in a post match brawl. Following such, Jones will be competing in his first ever match on "Raw" against an opponent who has yet to be named.
Additionally, Randy Orton has something on his mind to share after he was revealed as GUNTHER's challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31 last week. Per WWE's event page, the aforementioned Morgan, Jey Uso, and rivals CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are all slated to be in town.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what's happened between Judgment Day, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley over the course of the past couple weeks.
Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home as Rhea Ripley makes her way down to the ring.
We Hear From Rhea Ripley
Ripley says she's had a little time to think about what happened at SummerSlam, then says she's felt every emotion possible in a situation like the one she's going through. She says she's felt embarrassment, heartbreak, and above all else, angry. She calls out Dominik Mysterio and says he stabbed her in the back but not as deep as he thought he did. She then calls out Liv Morgan and tells her she can't run forever. She says it's time to remind Morgan and Dominik just who she is.
Morgan and Dominik appear in the crowd, and Morgan greets Ripley. She says Dominik has some things to get off his chest, and Dominik says she left Ripley because he's a man that deserves to be treated like one. He says Ripley tried to change him instead of letting him be himself, and says Morgan lets him be himself unlike Ripley. Dominik says Morgan is finally helping him beat his deadbeat father.
Ripley tells Dominik that she's proud of him and everything he's accomplished the last couple of years. She says he finally did something for himself, but she really wanted him to beat Rey on his own so there was no excuse as to why he couldn't beat him. Morgan says Ripley only said one true thing, and that's that Dominik is his. She says Ripley has nothing, and she has no family. She says her real family is thousands of miles away in Australia, and she took her Judgment Day family from her. She says she took Dominik and the Women's World Championship from her, and everything that's Ripley's is now hers. Ripley says while Morgan has taken a lot from her, she still left her standing. She says as long as she's standing, she will come for Morgan.
Damian Priest sneaks up behind Morgan and Dominik, and attacks Dominik as Morgan runs down the stairs. Dominik and Priest brawl through the Moody Center as Ripley joins them and goes after Morgan. Priest and Dominik brawl through the crowd and into the ringside area, then gets him into the ring and looks to land a South Of Heaven on him. Carlito attacks Priest, but Carlito blindsides him. Priest manages to clothesline Carlito out of the ring.
Damian Priest vs. Carlito
The bell rings and Priest fires off stomps on Carlito in the corner. He lands a strike on him, then sends him crashing into the mat. Carlito rolls out of the ring, but Priest chases him around the ring. CArlito looks to send Priest crashing into the ring post, but Priest stops his momentum and tosses Carlito back into the ring.
Priest sets up for Razor's Edge, but Carlito escapes and responds with a DDT. Carlito delivers a kick to Priest's face, but Priest fires back with a Mongolian Chop and an elevated flatliner. He ascends to the top, but Carlito meets him up there and lands a superplex.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac