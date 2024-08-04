GUNTHER Wins World Heavyweight Title As The Judgment Day Implodes At WWE SummerSlam

WWE has a new World Heavyweight Champion, and his name is GUNTHER.

GUNTHER locked up with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in front of a raucous Cleveland crowd at WWE SummerSlam 2024. After a series of personal attacks and controversial segments, the two men left everything in the ring in their explosive championship bout. After a series of chops in the beginning moments of the match, GUNTHER's chest — which was scabbed over prior to the match — burst open, and blood continuously trickled down "The Ring General's" torso over the course of the battle.

The beginning of Priest's downfall can be pinpointed to the moment Finn Balor appeared at ringside. Initially, Balor cheered on his Judgment Day teammate, but after Priest attempted a pinfall close to the ropes, Balor swiftly placed GUNTHER's foot on the ropes to force the break. Priest watched the replay of the moment on the big screens of Cleveland Browns Stadium and stared at his friend with shock and disappointment. GUNTHER took advantage of Balor and Priest's imploding friendship to lock in a series of sleeper holds and chokes onto the champion. Priest attempted to fight out—an ode to his scrappy upbringing, which had been a pivotal point in his storyline against GUNTHER — but ultimately passed out to give GUNTHER the victory. For much of his time, GUNTHER has had gold around his waist in the form of the Intercontinental Championship, but this is GUNTHER's first world title run since he joined the main roster in 2022.

Priest won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in. His reign ends at 118 days. Balor turning on Priest follows Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley in the show's opening contest, signaling a massive split in one of WWE's most dominant factions.