Judgment Day Mixed Tag Team Match Official For WWE Bash In Berlin

The newly-babyface duo known informally as The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) will finally get their chance to officially get their hands on the people who cost them world championships at WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. After tensions between the four former Judgment Day "family members" came to a head on Monday's "WWE Raw," a mixed tag team match was officially announced for the Bash in Berlin premium live event on Saturday, August 31. The news comes two days after Cory Hays of Pro Wrestling Nexus reported over the weekend that the match had been added to the PLE card.

During the opening segment, Morgan and Mysterio interrupted Ripley while she was in the ring. They thought they were safely standing at the top of steps in the arena when a wild Priest appeared behind them. A backstage brawl followed, after which Priest picked up the win over Carlito in the first match of the night. That brought out Carlito's fellow turncoats, World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Bálor, out to attack Priest; Morgan appeared shortly thereafter, but was chased away by Ripley. After Priest took McDonagh out with South of Heaven, he and Ripley celebrated and hugged. Mysterio tried to blindside them by flying off the ropes, but Priest intercepted to send him to Ripley for the Riptide, from which he was barely saved by Morgan.

