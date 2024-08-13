Dominik Mysterio Narrowly Avoids Rhea Ripley Finisher After Dramatic Open To WWE Raw

One week ago, it was Liv Morgan barely escaping what would have been a Rhea Ripley powerbomb through the announce table thanks to a late save from Dominik Mysterio. Tonight on "WWE Raw," Morgan returned the favor, grabbing hold of "Daddy Dom" as Ripley had him locked in and hoisted up for the Riptide, pulling him safely to the ring apron and the couple scurried away to safety.

The exchange between Ripley, Morgan, and Mysterio began tonight as The Judgment Day's new power couple didn't answer "Mami's" challenge for them to come to the ring but instead, spoke to her from the safe distance of atop a section of stands at the concourse level of The Moody Center. But after a few barbs from Ripley about Mysterio's manhood, the latter's praise of Morgan for giving him all the "nuggies" he wants and letting him play video games, and Morgan defending her new man's honor as best she could as the crowd chanted "sloppy seconds," former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest appeared behind Morgan and Mysterio and the brawl was on. Priest battled Mysterio through the concourse and Ripley chased down Morgan before the melee led to a match between Priest and Carlito.

After Priest put Carlito away, and plenty of interference from all of the new incarnation of The Judgment Day, Mysterio came off the top ropes and nearly hit Ripley and/or Priest as "The Terror Twins" embraced in the middle of the ring, but Priest caught him in by the throat, and turned him over to Ripley, who nearly put her former beau through the mat before Morgan was able to make the save.