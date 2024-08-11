Huge Mixed Tag Team Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Bash In Berlin

Ever since they were expelled from The Judgment Day following a disastrous WWE Summerslam, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc across the United States on "WWE Raw." Now, according to once source, the Terror Twins are expected to bring their famous brutality to WWE Bash in Berlin, in a mixed tag team match against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

The information comes from Cory Hays of Pro Wrestling Nexus, who posted the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) Saturday night. Hays uploaded a screenshot of his Notes app, with "Bash in Berlin" as the header. Below the header, Hays highlighted the match: Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Fans filled the post's comments with their excitement, with one X user claiming that "Liv Morgan is on the best run of her career." It should be emphasized that the match remains unconfirmed by WWE, and that current plans could always change even if Hays' information proves correct. That said, the match would make sense given Monday night's developments on "Raw," and there's ample time to build the feud before the international event airs on August 31. Thus far, only two matches have been officially announced for the show — GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

