Finn Balor Unveils New Incarnation Of The Judgment Day On WWE Raw After SummerSlam

After an explosive SummerSlam for The Judgment Day that saw Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley betrayed by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio respectively, questions regarding the group's status (and remaining lineup) swirled around wrestling communities. On Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," Balor made The Judgment Day's status very clear as he sat beside Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Priest took to the microphone during "Raw's" first commercial-free hour to call out Balor, whose match interference led to the end of Priest's 118 days-long reign with the World Heavyweight Championship. After failing to draw Balor out into the ring for a face-to-face confrontation, Priest officially cemented his babyface turn as he christened the Baltimore crowd, and the WWE Universe by extension, as his new "family." Balor eventually appeared to respond to Priest's call, albeit via livestream.

Priest challenged Balor to a match, to which Balor scoffed. Balor acknowledged Priest's scrappy background—an ode to Priest's recent documentary—but he called Priest a "loser from the streets." Balor offered JD McDonagh to have a match with Priest, electing to sit on the sidelines until Priest was "comfortable." Then, Balor threatened, he would strike.

"When your back is turned, I'll be there to stab you in it, again and again and again," Balor promised. "And it won't just be me, we all will."

The camera on Balor's livestream panned out to show the new Judgment Day. Where Ripley should have been standing, Morgan was instead, exchanging intimate skinship with Mysterio. Priest rolled out of the ring and started stomping towards the back, enraged.

The date for Priest and McDonagh's showdown is currently unclear. Ripley is currently not listed on the runsheet for tonight's "Raw," and has yet to make a statement.