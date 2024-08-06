GUNTHER's World Title Opponent For Bash In Berlin Revealed In WWE Raw Opening Segment

The first match for Bash in Berlin has been announced and could potentially be the main event. In the opening segment of "WWE Raw," new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER came out to celebrate his SummerSlam victory over Damian Priest. After being introduced by a returning Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER touted his previous accomplishments, including his record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign as well as his King of the Ring win.

Right as the "Ring General" was calling himself "greatness personified," Randy Orton's, of "WWE SmackDown" music hit. Orton said that the title looked good hanging on the shoulder of GUNTHER, but he couldn't help but realize he is the reason GUNTHER is champion. Orton was referring to the pair's King of the Ring final match, when Orton's shoulders weren't down when GUNTHER pinned him and the referee counted to three, declaring the Austrian the winner. The snafu was referenced by Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the press conference following the event, and he alluded to a possible rematch in the future.

Orton said that he came out to confront GUNTHER to "call that in." He challenged GUNTHER at Bash in Berlin and told him, "I'm going to walk out of your home country the new World Heavyweight Champion."

GUNTHER said that not beating Orton clean "left a stain on his record" and accepted the challenge. As the segment ended the camera caught GUNTHER telling Orton, "Nothing catches me out of nowhere," to which Orton, talking about the RKO, said, "I want you to see it coming." Bash in Berlin will take place August 31 at the Uber Arena in the country's capital.