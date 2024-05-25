Results Of WWE's 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament Finals

"The Ring General" is now King of the Ring, as GUNTHER defeated Randy Orton in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024. The former record-setting Intercontinental Champion moves on to face the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam on August 3.

Orton and GUNTHER's match started off slowly, with both men feeling each other out. Orton got GUNTHER in a lengthy side headlock, but GUNTHER was able to break the hold, and the chops to Orton's chest began. Orton missed an attempt at a RKO and started selling an injury to his surgically repaired lower back, which "The Ring General" then started to target.

GUNTHER hit a big splash onto Orton and attempted a second, but Orton was able to hit the RKO from out of nowhere; however, he missed his chance at a pin and GUNTHER rolled out of the ring to recover. "The Viper" slammed GUNTHER onto the announce desk three separate times, sliding into the ring to break the referee's count at one point.

Both men made their way back into the ring, and GUNTHER trapped Orton in a half-Boston crab, targeting his knee that was injured on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday by the Bloodline. Orton hit a second RKO and went for a pin, but GUNTHER countered into a pin of his own for the victory.

