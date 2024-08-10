Cody Rhodes Politely Requests That Fellow WWE Babyface Challenge Him At Bash In Berlin

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has decided on his next challenger for his title at Bash in Berlin, and he's looking at another babyface on the "WWE SmackDown" roster who has helped him battle the Bloodline the past few weeks. On Friday, Rhodes politely requested that Kevin Owens accept his challenge for WWE's first premium live event in Germany at the end of August. Owens came to Rhodes' aid against Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa during the opening segment of the show, armed with a chair.

Advertisement

After driving off the Bloodline, Rhodes said that Owens deserved a title shot for being by his side, and said the fans knew Owens was deserving as well. Owens said he appreciated the thought, but said he hadn't earned the opportunity. Rhodes said he was going to the back to have a conversation with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis and tell him all the reasons that Owens should get a shot at the title. Rhodes told Owens that he was pretty sure Aldis was going to see what he sees in Owens, and was confident they would be facing off against each other at Bash in Berlin.

In a following backstage segment, Owens told Aldis he didn't deserve a shot, and Aldis said that worked out, because he was looking to discuss a championship match with a recently-returned Roman Reigns, which greatly frustrated Owens. "The Prizefighter" said anyone else in the locker room was deserving of a match more than Reigns, and that Reigns didn't deserve anything from a "rematch clause." Aldis, who seemed to be baiting Owens, then agreed to book Owens in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin.

Advertisement