WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/9 - We Hear From Roman Reigns, Two Number One Contenders Matches & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 9, 2024, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!

Roman Reigns made his surprise return to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday when he ensured that his cousin and former Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa would be unsuccessful in challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship by hitting him with a Superman Punch and a spear. Sikoa assumed the position of "Tribal Chief" in Reigns' absence, and had recruited the likes of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to join the group. In light of such events, Reigns will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Speaking of Fatu and Tonga, they will be finding out their first challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championship as Pretty Deadly squares off with #DIY in a Number One Contenders Match. Fatu and Tonga dethroned Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to become the new titleholders during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".

LA Knight has a long night ahead of him tonight as he both commemorates becoming the new United States Champion and finds out his first opponent as Santos Escobar and Andrade collide in a Number One Contenders Match. Knight was finally able to defeat Logan Paul on Saturday and become the new United States Champion in the process following months of animosity between the pair.

After coming face-to-face with Awesome Truth at SummerSlam and defeating them in their subsequent match this past Monday on "WWE Raw", A-Town Down Under look to score another win as they collide with The Street Profits. Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford have encountered one another in singles, tag team, and six man matches on a number of occasions over the course of the past several months.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were unsuccessful in dethroning Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions last week, but ultimately emerged victorious in the match after Blair Davenport interfered on behalf of The Unholy Union to ensure that they would hold on to the titles. Tonight, Cargill looks to seek some retribution as she goes head-to-head with Fyre.

Additionally, the aforementioned Belair, new WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and her SummerSlam opponent and former titleholder Bayley are all advertised to be on tonight's show per WWE's event page.