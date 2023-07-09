Photo: Rhea Ripley Shows Off Tattoo In Honor Of Her Grandmother

Mere weeks after winning the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley lost an important family member in her grandmother. She broke the news in an Instagram post while noting that her "Nonna" was one of her favorite people and that visiting her in February was one of the highlights of her year.

In honor of her grandmother, Ripley has added another tattoo to her growing collection of artwork. She wrote on Twitter, "*The chicken jar* – One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna's house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna's Minties. The memories will live with me forever."

*The chicken jar* – One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna's house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna's Minties. The memories will live with me forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W8PQNRiozZ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 8, 2023

As Ripley has pointed on in social media comments, she has made and continues to make major sacrifices by being away from her family in Australia in order to perform and entertain fans around the world while living out her dreams.

To kick off her roller coaster of a year, she went bell to bell in the annual 30-woman Royal Rumble match to secure a championship match at the biggest show of the year. After battling Beth Phoenix at Elimination Chamber in February, Ripley went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" title in a critically-acclaimed match in Los Angeles.

Since then, the title has been rebranded to the WWE Women's World Championship as she has continued to successfully defend against the likes of Zelina Vega and Natalya. She's also maintained her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio within The Judgment Day. It remains to be seen what's next for "The Nightmare" come SummerSlam next month.