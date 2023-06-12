Rhea Ripley Receives New Women's World Championship On WWE Raw

The winds of change have been blowing through WWE in a big way since Wrestlemania. In addition to the major news behind the scenes involving Endeavor, the promotion has been undergoing some cosmetic changes as well. Specifically, the company's world championships have gotten a bit of a facelift lately — after ceremonies were held for Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Asuka, who all received new title belts, it was finally Rhea Ripley's turn on Monday night.

This week's edition of "WWE Raw" started with WWE official Adam Pearce in the ring to introduce the reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion. When "The Eradicator" hit the ring, she was presented with the all-new Women's World Championship. Bearing a similar design to Rollins' newly introduced World Championship, except with a white strap, the title was secured around Ripley's waist by fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio (who was welcomed by the live audience with a sea of boos).

Unfortunately, "Mami" didn't get to bask in the glory of her new championship for very long, as Cody Rhodes emerged to issue a challenge to her "Dom Dom." However, the champion is sure to wear the new belt proudly as she struts around the red brand from here on out.