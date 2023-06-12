WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/12 - Imperium Vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes Vs. The Miz

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on June 12, 2023, coming to you live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas!

Cody Rhodes was welcomed by The Miz on "Miz TV" last week, but was met with quite the surprise after "The A Lister" revealed he had also invited Dominik Mysterio and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as special guests. "The American Nightmare" and The Judgment Day member almost found themselves in a physical altercation following a heated exchange of words, but Dominik backed down and Rhodes blindsided The Miz out of frustration. Tonight, Rhodes looks to settle his issues with The Miz for setting up the ordeal as the two square off.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be going head-to-head with GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. Tensions between the two parties have been building over the past few weeks, boiling over last week after Giovanni Vinci helped the Intercontinental Champion pick up a victory over Owens in one-on-one action.

With the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event quickly approaching on July 1 in London, England, another entrant will join the field in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match as Damian Priest collides with Matt Riddle. Thus far, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura have qualified and are headed to the O2 Arena.