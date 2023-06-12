Cody Rhodes Vs. Dominik Mysterio Set For WWE Money In The Bank

Cody Rhodes has an opponent for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, but it won't be Brock Lesnar. Following their confrontation last week and again this Monday night on "WWE Raw," "The American Nightmare" is set to face Dominik Mysterio on July 1 in London, England.

"Raw" kicked things off with Adam Pearce presenting Rhea Ripley with the brand-new Women's World Championship, and she was immediately congratulated by her "Dom Dom," much to the dismay of the live audience. Rhodes then interrupted their celebration, and after suggesting Lesnar didn't have the balls to accept his challenge, turned his attention to Mysterio instead.

Ripley and Dom endlessly talked around the challenge before The Miz, Rhodes' opponent Monday night, distracted and attacked him from behind. Once dispatched, though, Mysterio again delivered a cheap shot before bolting up the ramp — much like when he slapped him last week.

While exiting with smiles on their faces, Ripley grabbed a mic to declare "We'll see you at Money in the Bank."