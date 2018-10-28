Title Match Takes Place Before WWE Evolution, Musical Segment Opens (Video), Trish Stratus And Lita

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita about their win over Mickie James and Alicia Fox at WWE Evolution tonight. They credited their history with tonight's win and talked about being excited about the rest of the show.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE Evolution pay-per-view at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY saw WWE NXT UK Champion Rhea Ripley retain her title over Dakota Kai. The match started at 6:45pm, right before Evolution hit the air. This confirms that the Evolution Kickoff pre-show was taped ahead of time. As we've noted, original plans for Evolution had Ripley defending her title against Isla Dawn but the match was pulled. Ripley's NXT UK Women's Title win should be airing on the NXT UK WWE Network series in the next month or so.

- The opening segment of tonight's Evolution pay-per-view saw Nita Strauss and Lzzy Hale perform a song to get things going. Below are videos from the segment along with comments from Hale and Triple H: