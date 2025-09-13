WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio Wins AAA Mega Title At Worlds Collide

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio now holds two belts as the new AAA Mega Champion after defeating El Hijo de Vikingo, with the help of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and El Grande Americano, at Worlds Collide Las Vegas on Friday. In the end, it was Americano to sneak Mysterio a metal plate to put in a mask the new champion got from Balor. He hit Vikingo with a headbutt, then followed it up with a frog splash to win.

The pair battled back-and-forth both in and outside of the ring. After throwing Vikingo into the ring steps, Mysterio got him back in the ring and went for the Three Amigos. Vikingo blocked the third suplex but Mysterio blasted him with a chop and connected. Vikingo battled back and hit a big dropkick to Mysterio, followed by a meteora in the corner, but Mysterio kicked out.

Vikingo hit a 450 Splash to Mysterio, and that's when Judgment Day ran out. McDonagh hit Vikingo with a headbutt and Mysterio followed it up with a Michinoku Driver. Balor gave Mysterio his Lucha mask as Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio ran out to run off Judgment Day. Vikingo hit another 450 Splash, but El Grande Americano appeared and pulled the referee out of the ring.

Mysterio hit a 619 followed by a frog splash, but there was still no referee in the ring. Vikingo attempted to unmask Americano, and Americano slid the metal plate to Mysterio while the new referee was distracted. Mysterio loaded up his mask and hit Vikingo with the frog splash for the win. After the match, Rey Mysterio came back out to begrudgingly to put the AAA Mega Championship around his son's waist.