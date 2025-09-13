WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Results 9/12 - Three Titles On The Line, Lucha Showcase Eight Man Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025, coming to you live from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada at a special start time of 10 PM ET!

WWE Performance Center coach Lince Dorado and AAA star Mini Abismo Negro will be joining forces with one another and LWO members Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro to square off with Octagón Jr., Mascarita Sagrada, Laredo Kid, and La Parka in a Lucha Showcase Eight Man Tag Team Match. Although Niño Hamburguesa was originally slated to compete in tonight's match, WWE's official website named Kid to compete in his place instead.

El Hijo del Vikingo will be putting the AAA Mega Championship on the line as he defends against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. While this will mark the first time that Dominik challenges Vikingo for his title in singles competition, he was previously unsuccessful in dethroning him at AAA TripleMania XXXIII on August 16 in a Fatal Four-Way match that also involved El Grande Americano and LWO member Dragon Lee.

Two other titles will be on the line, as WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day will be challenging Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Clown and Pagano most recently retained their title in a Triple Threat match at AAA Alianzas on September 7, emerging victorious against Laredo Kid and the aforementioned Octagon Jr. and Los Garza (who they had dethroned at TripleMania XXXIII).

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will be putting the AAA Latin American Championship on the line as he defends against "NXT" star Ethan Page, the aforementioned Dragon Lee, and Judgment Day member JD McDonagh in a Fatal Four-Way Match. This will mark Wagner Jr.'s second ever defense of the Latin American Championship since dethroning El Mesias at TripleMania XXXIII, having previously retained against Mesias just a few days ago at Alianzas.

Speaking of Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez and one half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor will be joining forces with one another to take on "NXT" star Lola Vice and AAA star Mr. Iguana in a Mixed Tag Team Match. All four stars previously met one another in the ring at TripleMania XXXIII when Balor, the aforementioned McDonagh, and their fellow stablemate Raquel Rodriguez emerged victorious against Iguana, the aforementioned Hamburguesa, and Vice in a Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match.

Flammer will be finding out who her next challenger for the Reina de Reinas Championship is tonight when WWE star Natalya goes head-to-head with AAA star Faby Apache in a Number One Contenders match. Flammer previously retained her title against both Natalya and Apache in a Triple Threat match at AAA TripleMania XXXIII last month on August 16.