WWE Crown Jewel Results 10/11 - Men's & Women's Crown Jewel Titles On The Line, Australian Street Fight

WWE Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025, coming to you live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia at a special start time of 8 AM ET!

With Liv Morgan having become the inaugural titleholder at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, the Women's Crown Jewel Championship will be on the line as Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer collides with Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The two women have met one another in a handful of verbal exchanges over the course of the past few weeks, including the October 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when they put pen-to-paper in a contract signing that was ultimately interrupted by Women's United States Champion Giulia and her ally Kiana James.

After defeating GUNTHER to become the Men's Crown Jewel Champion last November, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be vying for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship as he goes head-to-head with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Not only do Rhodes and Rollins have an extensive and storied history with one another over the course of the past three years, but Rollins' manager and Vision stablemate Paul Heyman warned him this past Monday on "WWE Raw" that he'd have to question whether or not he made the right choice aligning with him at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking of The Vision, another member will be in action as Bronson Reed goes one-on-one with Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. Reigns has made it clear that he has his sights on ending The Vision once and for all, holding wins over Reed in a tag team match that also involved their respective allies Jey Uso and Bron Breakker at Night One of WWE SummerSlam and a singles match at WWE Clash In Paris which ended in Reed and Breakker putting Reigns out of action during a post match beatdown.

Asuka and Kairi Sane will be joining forces with one another to square off with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in tag team competition. Having grown jealous of SKY's growing friendship with Ripley, Asuka took matters into her own hands on the September 22 episode of "Raw" when she and a conflicted Sane attacked SKY and Ripley after Ripley had scored a victory over her. As cracks in the relationship continue to form between Asuka and Sane with Sane showing signs of remorse for the attack, SKY and Ripley have been looking to seek their retribution since.

As his Farewell Tour continues on the road to his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, John Cena will be competing in the ring as he takes on old rival AJ Styles. Cena and Styles have had several interactions with one another over social media, with Styles noting this past Monday on "Raw" that himself and Cena didn't need a story since things write themself after himself, Penta, and Dragon Lee scored a win over Judgment Day.