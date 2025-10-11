Seth Rollins Takes Shortcut On Way To WWE Crown Jewel Title, 1st Win Over Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins finally overcame Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of Crown Jewel on Saturday to become Crown Jewel Champion, and also 1-3 against Rhodes since the "American Nightmare's" return in 2022. He may not have done it clean, using the Rolex Rhodes gifted him following WrestleMania 40 as a weapon with the referee down, but he didn't get any help from The Vision.

Rollins initially seemed distracted by chants from the crowd but regained momentum after he caught a Cody Cutter attempt and countered into a power bomb. The men battled back-and-forth and Rhodes hit Rollins with a vertebreaker followed by a Cody Cutter. Rhodes went for another, but Rollins countered into a Pedigree and countered a Cross Rhodes into one of his own.

"The Visionary" dodged another cutter into a pedigree followed by a stomp, but Rhodes kicked out. Desperate for the win, Rollins got out of the ring and grabbed the Rolex but didn't use it initially and left it on the ring apron. A recovered Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter followed by a Cross Rhodes, then attempted to go up top before Rollins knocked him down. Rollins went coast-to-coast for a big diving headbutt with Rhodes in a Tree of Woe position in the corner, but Rhodes kicked out.

Rollins hit a Spanish Fly followed by a Rock Bottom, but Rhodes kicked out again. Rhodes then took Rollins back up top for a super Cross Rhodes off the top rope, but Rollins kicked out. The World Heavyweight Champion grabbed the Rolex once again, and accidentally bumped the official, and hit Rhodes with the watch while the referee was temporarily downed. Rollins hit Rhodes with the stomp, followed by another from the second rope for the victory.