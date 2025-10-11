Paul Heyman Has Intriguing Instructions For The Vision At WWE Crown Jewel 2025

The Vision started off Crown Jewel strong on Saturday, with Bronson Reed, with help from Bron Breakker, getting a big victory over "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in the opening match of the premium live event in an Australian Street Fight. "The Oracle" Paul Heyman, however, had interesting instructions for the men backstage following the opening match in regards to the faction's leader, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' match against Cody Rhodes later in the night.

"The Tribal Thief" Reed and Breakker were debriefing backstage when Heyman came in to congratulate them. He also said that during Rollins' Crown Jewel Championship match against Rhodes, that even if Rollins gestures to the back for "the Brons" to come out, the men should stay put and not help him. Heyman said that the match would determine who was better between Rollins and Rhodes, without their help.

Rollins has seemingly been in his own head regarding his match against Undisputed WWE Champion Rhodes for the Crown Jewel title. "The Visionary" is currently 0-3 against Rhodes. On "WWE Raw" on Monday, Rollins questioned Heyman what would happen if he lost to Rhodes again, and Heyman told him he might have to reconsider his choice of teaming up with Rollins if he lost to "The American Nightmare" once again.