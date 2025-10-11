Bronson Reed Shocks The World, Beats Reigns In Chaotic WWE Crown Jewel Street Fight

Bronson Reed, with some help from stablemate Bron Breakker, took out The Usos and defeated Roman Reigns decisively in his home country of Australia. Reed and Reigns squared off in the opening match of Crown Jewel on Saturday in an Australian Street Fight.

It didn't take long for the men to battle outside of the ring and into the crowd, where Reigns smashed Reed with a trash can. The worked their way back to the timekeeper's area at ringside and Reigns armed himself with a cricket bat. Reed attempted to get the better of Reigns with a kendo stick, but "The Tribal Chief" grabbed it from him and dominated him with it as well. Reigns got on the microphone and told the Perth crowd that if they wanted tables, they had to acknowledge him.

Reigns hit a Samoan Drop to Reed on a chair set up in the ring and Reed took it to his opponent with a stop sign. Reigns threw Reed into a chair set up in the corner and followed it up with a Superman Punch. He looked for another, but Reed rolled out of the ring. Reigns took off for a super spear, but was intercepted with a spear by Breakker. Breakker and Reed power bombed Reigns through the commentary desk, and that's when Jey Uso's music hit, and he and Jimmy Uso ran out to take out The Vision.

The Usos tried to keep Breakker and Reed down, but Breakker speared Jimmy through the barricade and Reed took out Jey in the ring. Reigns recovered and hit back-to-back Superman punches to Reed, then one to Breakker. Jey accidentally speared Reigns through a table set up in the corner, and Reed was able to hit a single Tsunami on "The Tribal Chief" for the victory.