The Vision Attacks & Implodes After CM Punk Wins WWE Raw No. 1 Contender Main Event

CM Punk appeared to earn a rematch at Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat for the number one contendership in the main event of "WWE Raw." Only to then be attacked by The Vision before their eventual and shocking implosion to close the show.

Punk, having defeated Gunther for the title at SummerSlam, lost it within moments to Rollins as he cashed in his Money in the Bank. Since then, he has been clamoring for another opportunity at his arch-rival, getting one as part of a four-way also involving Knight and Uso at Clash in Paris, and then scoring a victory over Rollins and Becky Lynch alongside his wife AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso, who had dropped the title to Gunther in the first place, had also been searching for his rematch for the title, and Knight continued his own pursuit of an elusive first World title win.

Ultimately, Punk pinned Uso to make the night his own. But he was then set upon by Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker for what appeared to be the closing angle; the champion was standing tall over the number one contender, the end-of-show credits were on the screen, and Breakker caught everyone off guard as he speared Rollins in the middle of the ring.

Both Reed and Paul Heyman looked on, sharing the shock, but after some words from Breakker, Reed joined in and delivered a Tsunami to seal the mutiny. Heyman finally raised both men's hands in the ring, while in his other hand Breakker held aloft the World Heavyweight Championship.