Seth Rollins Drops Crutches, Cashes In MITB & Beats CM Punk For WHC At WWE SummerSlam

While many fans assumed he was injured following his match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins made sure his arch nemesis CM Punk wasn't World Heavyweight Champion for longer than five minutes after he won the belt from GUNTHER in the main event of night one of SummerSlam. Following Punk's victory, Rollins and Paul Heyman came out, with "The Visionary" using crutches with a knee brace around his right leg and Heyman carrying the case.

While it looked at though Rollins was only attempting to intimidate Punk and remind him he had almost a year to cash-in the contract, Rollins turned around, and dramatically dropped the crutches. He took off the brace, grabbed the case from Heyman and ran down to the ring.

Punk went to hit Rollins with the championship, but didn't have the energy before a fresh Rollins started beating him down with the case before cashing in the contract. Rollins hit Punk with a single stomp and pinned him for the victory. Rollins became a six-time world champion with the win, ten years from his last Money in the Bank cash in.