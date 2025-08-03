CM Punk Shocks The World, Beats Gunther For WHC At WWE SummerSlam 2025

CM Punk defeated Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SummerSlam, his first title since returning to the company in 2023.

Ahead of the bout, a promo package highlighted the different Summers in which Punk became World Champion, including his 2005 ROH World title reign. But it was an almost impossible journey to becoming a World Champion on this night as Gunther leveled all manner of offense at his challenger.

The "Ring General" chopped and kicked Punk's chest raw and delivered several would-be finishers, including multiple powerbombs and his signature frog splash to no avail. The pair exchanged Sharpshooter submissions before Gunther once again assumed control, with Punk barely surviving until the closing stretch.

Gunther took Punk to the outside, flooring him before celebrating atop the announcer's desk; Punk pulled at his legs and dropped him face-first onto the desk, busting him open and creating some space. Punk followed up with the top-rope elbow drop in the ring, hitting two GTS finishers before securing the winning pinfall, and thus becoming a six-time WWE World Champion after 30 minutes of action.

After the bell, Punk went to celebrate with the title before Seth Rollins emerged on crutches flanked by Paul Heyman. He could be heard telling Punk to enjoy the moment while he could, turning as if to leave, but stopping to drop the crutches. Rollins took the knee brace off and ran down to the ring contract in-hand, with Punk attempting to hit him with the belt to no avail. Rollins then battered Punk with the briefcase before cashing it in, delivering a curb stomp and becoming a six-time WWE World Champion in his own right.