Latest Reported Details On Whether Seth Rollins Was Really Injured At WWE SNME

Seth Rollins' status ahead of SummerSlam remains a mystery involving conflicting reports following his match against LA Knight that ended abruptly at Saturday Night's Main Event. While Rollins appeared to be injured after tweaking his knee following a springboard senton into a moonsault, the legitimacy of his injury has come in to question. According to a report from Fightful Select, details around Rollins remain foggy following his loss to Knight.

According to Fightful, staff internally were led to believe Rollins was meant to win the match and an audible was called when he appeared to be injured. The outlet said there are people who are normally in the know who treated the injury as legitimate and were concerned for Rollins. Fightful reported, however, that some producers, talent, and staff haven't received solid detail on how long he could be out. Rollins noted on "The Rich Eisen Show" this week that his knee was too swollen for an MRI, but he hoped he could get a firm diagnosis soon. Paul Heyman noted on "WWE Raw" on Monday that Rollins still has almost a full year to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

There was internal skepticism on how severe Rollins' injury really is, according to Fightful. A producer noted to Sean Ross Sapp that it could be a possible "Machiavelli situation," which is what the producer suspected. Fightful noted there are likely various pieces of information being disseminated backstage regarding Rollins' injury and his status moving forward.