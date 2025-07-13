Seth Rollins Injury At WWE SNME Reportedly Legitimate, LA Knight Win Was An Audible

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins suffered an injury at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event show, and reports suggest that it was a legitimate injury.

Rollins faced LA Knight at Saturday's show, where he seemingly tweaked his knee. The injury resulted in the match ending quicker than initially planned, as per "Fightful Select" and "PWInsider," with an audible called on the fly to end it, resulting in Knight emerging victorious. Rollins was reportedly supposed to win the match against Knight.

The injury occurred when Rollins planned to hit a moonsault but landed on his feet and injured his knee. A doctor appeared ringside, and while Rollins told him that he was fine, Knight landed a BFT and picked up the win.

Rollins had suffered a knee injury last year when he had a grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, which kept him out of action for some time, before being rushed back for his match at WrestleMania. That injury occurred during a match with Jinder Mahal on "WWE Raw," when Rollins had also tried a moonsault.

The match at Saturday Night's Main Event between Rollins and Knight was the first time that they faced each other in a singles match, with their rivalry beginning at the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this year, where Rollins won the briefcase. Rollins has yet to cash in his contract, and it remains to be seen how WWE will utilize the briefcase if he is kept on the sidelines for a long time.