Seth Rollins Opens Up About Injury From Recent WWE Raw Match

Despite a knee injury suffered during his recent title defense against Jinder Mahal on "WWE Raw," WrestleMania remains the goal for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. But since coming into a title defense at WrestleMania cold is not something the champ is comfortable with, his sights are set on an earlier return than April 6 in Philadelphia. Appearing on ESPN's "DC & RC," Rollins spoke with UFC Hall of Famer and two-time champion Daniel Cormier about the injury and earmarked a specific, accelerated return to the ring to prepare for WrestleMania season.

"I'm hoping to be back at full strength in around a month," Rollins said. "Around a month is, like, kind of my timeline and we'll see what happens. I don't want to walk into WrestleMania and that be my first match in two months, three months, whatever it is. That's not gonna be good for me. I want to be able to get back in there, kind of test the wheel out and make sure that we're in a good place." The injury happened on what is a routine move for Rollins, a moonsault, that unfortunately landed somewhat off target. Having had knee injuries in the past, most notably a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in 2015, he knew something was wrong right away.

"I landed a little bit short," Rollins explained, "and basically hyperextended my knee but in the process, I was kind of twisting a little bit to the point where I felt my knee go in a direction it wasn't supposed to. I didn't feel a pop so much as I felt a stretch, but I knew something was wrong."