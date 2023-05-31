Seth Rollins: WWE World Heavyweight Title Needed Due To Part-Time Undisputed Champion

Seth Rollins made history in WWE once again when he defeated AJ Styles in a tournament finals match at WWE Night of Champions to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Fans and pundits alike have heavily debated the title's introduction in the wake of Roman Reigns keeping two world titles himself despite being on a part-time schedule. Rollins was not shy in calling out his former tag team partner during a recent appearance on "WWE's The Bump."

"This title doesn't exist if our industry and our company isn't so healthy across the board," Rollins said. "There was a need for a title on Monday nights. There was a need because everybody is so good." He named AJ Styles, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn as some of the other top guys in the company. "We needed a prize to fight for since our Universal Champion wants to keep his part-time schedule. We gotta have a title. I was more than thrilled to have it and to usher in this era of change." To differentiate himself, Rollins said that he wants everyone chasing him to the top and wants the challenge more than ever after years of Reigns hand-picking his opponents.

Following the WWE Draft that kicked off at the end of April, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared on "Raw" to introduce the company's latest world championship, seeing as though Reigns was going to be exclusive to "SmackDown." Reigns just passed the 1,000-day mark in his Universal title reign that began in August 2020. Along the way, he picked up the WWE Championship in a unification match against Brock Lesnar that headlined WrestleMania 38. As of now, there's no end in sight for the longest reign of the modern era.

