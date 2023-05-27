WWE Acknowledges Its Tribal Chief As Roman Reigns' Universal Title Reign Hits 1000 Days

Today officially marks Roman Reigns' thousandth day as Universal Champion. The official WWE Twitter account posted to acknowledge the massive milestone, and to acknowledge the "Tribal Chief" himself. Reigns' massive run with the title began all the way back in August 2020, when he beat Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match.

While his 1000-day run isn't in jeopardy tonight at WWE's Night of Champions premium live event, Reigns will still be competing for championship gold, as he challenges Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Solo Sikoa.