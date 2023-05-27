52.6% Of Fans Believe Cody Rhodes Should Dethrone Roman Reigns - WINC Survey

Cody Rhodes should still be the one to dethrone "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, according to a survey conducted by Wrestling Inc.

While Rhodes received 52.6 percent of the votes, Jey Uso (22.5 percent), Seth Rollins (16.2 percent) and The Rock (8.7 percent) rounded off the list of candidates earmarked to defeat Reigns.

Who should be the @WWE superstar that ends @WWERomanReigns' legendary championship reign? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 19, 2023

A legitimate case can be made for all four candidates to end the greatest world title reign in three decades. While Rhodes failed to "finish the story" at WrestleMania 39, Jey has drawn the ire of Reigns since he and his twin brother lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Furthermore, Jey was the first to challenge Reigns' stranglehold over his family's Bloodline in 2020, and those past issues could come to the fore again as Reigns continues to berate his cousins on a weekly basis.

As for Rollins, he remains the only active wrestler to hold a winning record against Reigns at premium live events, with his last victory over Reigns coming at Royal Rumble 2022, albeit via DQ. Also, Rollins has been routinely calling out his former Shield brother via a series of sitdown interviews on "WWE Raw" — ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship tourney final against AJ Styles.

And finally, as for The Rock potentially dethroning Reigns, the story writes itself. As Reigns continues to proclaim himself as "The Tribal Chief" of the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, The Rock could have a thing or two to say on the matter.

With Reigns set to wrestle at all three of WWE's upcoming PLEs, could his historic reign end by the end of the summer? At the first of those three shows, today's Night of Champions, Reigns could win more gold as he and Solo Sikoa challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The show will also mark Reigns' 1000 days as Universal Champion.