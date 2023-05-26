Roman Reigns Reportedly Scheduled For WWE SummerSlam & Money In The Bank PLEs

Fans can expect to see plenty of Roman Reigns this summer as far as premium live events are concerned.

That's because per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the "Tribal Chief" is scheduled to be competing at the upcoming Money In The Bank PLE in London, England, as well as SummerSlam in Detroit. Of course, he is also set for action this coming weekend at Night Of Champions where he and Solo Sikoa will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Reigns had previously been taken off the advertising for WWE's upcoming UK PLE, but he is expected to be part of the show and the "WWE SmackDown" beforehand, which is also taking place in the O2 Arena in London. Last year Reigns headlined the UK PLE, defeating Drew McIntyre in the Clash At The Castle main event, but the upcoming Money In The Bank does have added importance for the company behind the scenes.

Nick Khan has revealed WWE will be using the event to showcase the product live to buyers, therefore it makes sense that the company would want to have Reigns at the show. Meanwhile, when it comes to SummerSlam he is a name that fans will have expected to see on the show due to the fact it is still seen as one of the 'big four' events of the year alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series.

Reigns works a very limited schedule as far as live events are concerned, which has been the case for a while, but he will be working the July 22 event at Arena Ciudad in Mexico City.