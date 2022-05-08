As seen in the video below, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gave a speech to the WWE live event crowd in Trenton, NJ last night. In it, he gave a hint that his current WWE run may be coming to an end soon because he’s starting a “new phase” in his life and career.

“I’ve been here a couple of times in the past 10 years,” the WWE Universal Champion said. “I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support.”

Speaking to The Town last month, WWE President Nick Khan pointed toward a transition to Hollywood for “The Tribal Chief”.

“We think he’s certainly up there,” Khan said. “We have big plans to help him cross over, which we think will be great for him, and certainly great to do with him.”

Roman has expressed his own interest in a Hollywood career at some point down the road, something his cousin, The Rock, has excelled in. In November 2021, Reigns told The Michael Kay Show that it’s where he wants to end up after retiring from pro wrestling.

“We will have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon,” Reigns admitted. “There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.

“But that is something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use the tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me,” he said. “They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me.

“At the end of the day, we know how this works. This is a young man’s game,” he admitted. “You can’t fall down your whole life, you have to get to a point where you can transition. Where you can continue to connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fanbase and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that,” Reigns claimed. “At the end of the day, it’s about being thrown in that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end. If that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”

Reigns signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in August of 2019. It’s not exactly known when that deal is up.

Roman Reigns will appear at tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view when RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre go against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos & Reigns in non-title six-man action.

You can see the full video clip from the WWE Live Event in Trenton, NJ below:

Roman said he’s starting a New Phase in life then said “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again” #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/zqQ33DwrBF — ︎ ‎ ‏ً (@myrofr) May 8, 2022

