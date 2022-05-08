WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Below are the results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler

* Veer defeated Drew Gulak

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

* United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos

* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

Roman said he’s starting a New Phase in life then said “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again” #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/zqQ33DwrBF — ︎ ‎ ‏ً (@myrofr) May 8, 2022

Before their I Quit Match tomorrow at #WMBacklash, @MsCharlotteWWE & @RondaRousey are on opposite sides of a six-woman tag team match at #WWETrenton! pic.twitter.com/3OgoR0XVFH — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2022

