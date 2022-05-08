WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Below are the results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
* Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler
* Veer defeated Drew Gulak
* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal
* United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* Riddle & New Day defeated Kevin Owens & The Usos
* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
Freshly signed for #wwetrenton @WWE 🖊 pic.twitter.com/GKoplZWuLR
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 7, 2022
Tomorrow, the #WrestleMania rematch is ON! #WWETrenton #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/unC24wKU3N
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2022
Roman said he’s starting a New Phase in life then said “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again” #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/zqQ33DwrBF
— ︎ ً (@myrofr) May 8, 2022
Here in #wwetrenton we had a Dusty Rhodes impersonation with @CodyRhodes @BustedOpenRadio @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/LDjhQFzIRM
— IFSMichael (@ifs_michael) May 8, 2022
Before their I Quit Match tomorrow at #WMBacklash, @MsCharlotteWWE & @RondaRousey are on opposite sides of a six-woman tag team match at #WWETrenton! pic.twitter.com/3OgoR0XVFH
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2022
WHY ON EARTH were @SamiZayn and #KevinOwens at #WWETrenton?!? pic.twitter.com/HXd8v16zG2
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2018
