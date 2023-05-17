Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Money In The Bank And U.K. SmackDown

After the presence of Roman Reigns was first advertised for Money in the Bank earlier this month, the company has now confirmed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be at the PLE as well as "WWE SmackDown" the night before.

Both shows will take place at the O2 arena in London, England, with "SmackDown" on June 30 and Money in the Bank on July 1. "Smackdown" will air live in the United Kingdom on BT Sport at 8 pm local time, and the taped show will then air in its normal time slot elsewhere.