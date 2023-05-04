Roman Reigns Now Listed Among Featured Superstars For For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

WWE's official website is now advertising Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the Money in the Bank premium live event, which is set to take place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. As of this writing, Reigns is not currently advertised by WWE for the "SmackDown" before Money in the Bank, which will also emanate from the O2 arena.

Additionally, it's worth noting that Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are no longer featured on the shortlist of advertised superstars for the event, however Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins currently are. As always in WWE, the card is subject to change.

Reigns last competed at WrestleMania 39 where he defeated Rhodes to keep his historic title reign going. Since then, he has only appeared once, and that was on the "Raw" after WrestleMania. Despite his absence, the 37-year-old was drafted to "SmackDown" as the first overall draft pick of 2023.

Since taking on a part time schedule in the spring of 2022, Reigns has not appeared on every premium live event. He did not compete at last year's Money in the Bank event, and he is not advertised for WWE Backlash this Saturday either. WWE is advertising Reigns for Night of Champions later this month, but it remains to be seen if he will actually be on the card. That event is where WWE is expected to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion to represent "Raw" on Monday nights.