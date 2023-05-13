Becky Lynch Wants To Win Money In The Bank, Have Showdown With Beth Phoenix

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated women's wrestlers on WWE's main roster, but there are still plenty of accomplishments and matchups she is seeking moving forward in her career. While she is currently dealing with Trish Stratus each week on "WWE Raw," Lynch has her mind on her future as well as her current rivalry with the legendary female performer.

In a recent interview with UK wrestling star Mark Andrews (transcribed here by Fightful), Lynch disclosed two notable things on her wrestling bucket list things she would like to achieve moving forward. When it comes to her dream opponent, Lynch called out Beth Phoenix to face her in a singles match. "[I want to] wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for years. She's been dodging me," Lynch teased.

Lynch also mentioned her desire to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, one of the very few match types she's never won during her tenure on WWE's main roster. "I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done," Lynch explained before recalling her past failures in the annual matchup. "Every single Money in the Bank match I've been in... We're talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I've been the second-last person."

As one of WWE's top female performers, Lynch will undoubtedly be one of the most must-see performers on "Raw" moving forward, being the second female pick on the first night of this year's WWE Draft. While it remains to be seen whether or not she can achieve each of her remaining goals, Lynch wants to accomplish as much as she can before she inevitably hangs up her wrestling boots in the future.