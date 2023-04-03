Becky Lynch Knows She Can't Wrestle Forever, Trying To Enjoy It

At WrestleMania 39, Becky Lynch teamed with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to take out Damage CTRL, adding another highlight to her already impressive career. However, at 36 years old and much closer to the end of the line than the beginning, Lynch reflecting on her "professional mortality" after 20 years in the business on "Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith."

"It ain't gonna last forever, and so you gotta enjoy it," she said. "But sometimes it's hard. Sometimes it's hard because your body aches."

But Lynch doesn't plan on being caught unaware when the time comes for her to hang up her boots, already keeping one eye on what the future might look like beyond wrestling. "There is gonna be a day when I'm not going to be able to go out in front of 80,000 people screaming my name and at WrestleMania," she added. "And so you have to start thinking 'What is that retirement plan?'"

Part of that may include more acting in her future. She wouldn't be the first WWE Superstar to follow the path to Hollywood, having recently guest-starred on a pair of episodes of "Young Rock" as 80s musical icon Cyndi Lauper. In 2020, she also appeared in an episode of Showtime's original series "Billions."

"I did my degree in acting, and that's something that I always want to do," Lynch admitted. "I think performing in general just lights a fire in me."

Generally speaking, Lynch won't stop until her body or mind tell her otherwise. "I personally will never be able to not work I don't think," she stated. "I love working creatively, I love collaborating with people ... Maybe our mind will tell us that that day is up, or maybe our bodies will tell us that day is up."

