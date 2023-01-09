Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series

This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon.

"She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video of herself going through hair and wardrobe in order to transform into Lauper. "Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned"

She's baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned 🤘@nbc @TheRock @peacock pic.twitter.com/juurCc7EkB — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 9, 2023

Lynch debuted as Lauper on the premiere episode of "Young Rock" Season 3, which put a good deal of emphasis on a younger Dwyane Johnson's days experiencing the era of "Rock N' Wrestling" right around the time of the first WrestleMania

Viewers familiar with Lynch were impressed with her ability to drop her Irish brogue in favor of Lauper's New York accent; Lynch credited her dialect coach for the hot tag in that department. According to Seven Bucks Executive Producer and former WWE lead writer Brian Gewirtz, Lynch went out and auditioned for the role while she was recovering from a separated shoulder.

After connecting with wrestler manager Captain Lou Albano during her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" music video, Lauper became a key component on the road to the first WrestleMania, drawing mainstream attention to her participation. She had aligned herself with the team of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T as they did battle with her adversary "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in the main event. Additionally, she cornered Wendi Richter as she defeated The Fabulous Moolah for the WWF Women's Championship.