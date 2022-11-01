Becky Lynch Will Portray Celebrity In Young Rock Season 3 Premiere

Wrestling Inc. can confirm that former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be portraying pop icon Cyndi Lauper in the season three premiere episode of "Young Rock."

In the episode, a young Dewey attends the premiere party for Cyndi Lauper's "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" music video, which featured various WWF Superstars, including Captain Lou Albano, Wendi Richter The Iron Sheik, Freddie Blassie, and Roddy Piper. Vince McMahon hosted the premiere party.

Lauper was a celebrity guest at the first WrestleMania, where she accompanied Richter to the ring for her WWF Women's Title match against Leilani Kai. Albano also played her father in the music video for "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and he appeared with Lauper on an episode of "Piper's Pit."

As noted, Lynch is currently out of action due to a separated shoulder. She suffered the injury during her match against WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30. Two nights later, on the August 1 episode of "Raw," Lynch turned face and was attacked by Damage CTRL. After the attack, WWE issued a press release that Lynch was "expected to be out for several months."

Previously, "Young Rock" had been airing on Tuesdays, but back in May, NBC announced it will start airing on Fridays, which means it's going up against "SmackDown" on Fox. The season three premiere of "Young Rock" will be on NBC at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 4. It will be available on Peacock the following day.