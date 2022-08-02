Becky Lynch is expected to miss at least several months of in-ring action, WWE announced via a tweet Monday.

As noted, the 8/1 “WWE Raw” began with Lynch announcing she suffered a separate shoulder in her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at last Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event. During the promo, Lynch also teased ditching her “Big Time Becks” persona to bring back her “The Man” gimmick upon her return.

Although Lynch already wrote herself off WWE TV by asking Bianca Belair “to hold it down” after her announcement, the new stable of Bayle, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai carried out a backstage attack to seemingly set up a feud for Lynch’s return. As seen in the tweet below, Lynch vowed to get her revenge on Bayley & Co. when she returns to WWE.

After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. pic.twitter.com/eaWeubYqso — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022

The Man will come back around soon. pic.twitter.com/KzSeSKtFW9 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 2, 2022

At this point, it’s unknown if Lynch will undergo surgery to fix her separate shoulder, or just undergo alternate remedies/treatment. According to Fightful Select, there’s a 50/50 chance of Lynch undergoing surgery. The Fightful report provided further details on Lynch’s injury, noting that she separated her shoulder very early into her bout against Belair last Saturday. The injury apparently happened after Belair hit the Grand Slam on Lynch, which prompted Lynch to roll out of the ring to put her shoulder back into place. Lynch would continue to work through 16 more minutes of the match in pain, which she mentioned in her promo segment Monday.

With Becky Lynch on the shelf, all signs point to either Bayley, IYO SKY or Dakota Kai challenging Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

