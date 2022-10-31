Brian Gewirtz Teases Young Rock Season 3 Storyline That Will Surprise Fans

There is not much that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has not accomplished in his life — winning a National Title with the Miami Hurricanes, becoming a 10-time World Champion in WWE, and making numerous hit Hollywood movies. "Young Rock" is another accolade that Johnson can add to the list, which is a show about the life of Johnson growing up and him getting into the professional wrestling business. In an interview with "NBC Sports Boston" writer Brian Gewirtz teased a storyline involving Johnson's family in the upcoming third season of the show.

"I would say yes," Gewirtz said. "Traditionally every year before the season starts, it's Rock, it's myself, [lists other producers and partners] ... It's essentially this big Q & A session where we're asking Dwayne for stories and I, you know, go into these things going, 'I know every story,' and I don't ... There is a major story that's going to unfold this season that involves his parents and his grandparents, I'm sorry, his grandmother and his mother that I had no idea about and nobody in the room did."

During the second season of "Young Rock," a possible Roman Reigns versus The Rock WrestleMania 39 match was teased. Both Reigns and Johnson come from the same family, with Reigns also aligned with three of his cousins at the moment in the Bloodline faction. Reigns' cousins are former North American Champion Solo Sikoa and the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. Season three of "Young Rock" will also include a storyline regarding WrestleMania 13, a show where Johnson took on The Sultan (actually another cousin, Rikishi) in his WrestleMania debut.

