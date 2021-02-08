The Rock revealed on Sunday that his rookie card from the University of Miami has sold for a whopping $45,000.

Through an Instagram post, The Great One said that since he always aspired to play in a Super Bowl, it was “humbling irony” that his rookie card got sold during a Super Bowl Sunday.

“This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card’s value continues to rise has become so surreal to me,” wrote The Rock. “Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later… On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder! I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit.”

The Rock played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes. After going undrafted in the 1995 NF Draft, he briefly played in the Canadian Football League before switching to pro wrestling.

See below for his Instagram post: