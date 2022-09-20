The Latest On Filming For Young Rock Season Three

The Rock is one of the most successful celebrities on the planet, as he is an accomplished college athlete, a former 10-time World Champion in professional wrestling, and one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The Rock's impressive list of accomplishments does not stop there, however, as he also has a show dedicated to a depiction of his life that began in February 2021 called "Young Rock." Thus far, two seasons of the show have been aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock, which is also the streaming home for much of WWE's content.

A third season had previously been announced and according to PWInsider, production for the third season of "Young Rock" began on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Australia. This season of "Young Rock" will reportedly showcase more of WWE's Attitude Era along with WrestleMania 13, which came not long before the Attitude Era would begin to take shape in fall 1997. The Rock was not The Rock by WrestleMania 13, as he had still been going by his previous name, Rocky Maivia. The crowd did not take too kindly to The Rock, forcing an eventual heel turn that may have saved his career. At WrestleMania 13, The Rock defended the Intercontinental Championship against The Sultan, a wrestler who would come to be known as Rikishi, successfully in The Rock's first ever WrestleMania match. By WrestleMania 14, The Rock would officially be referred to as The Rock and yet again defended the Intercontinental Championship, this time against Ken Shamrock.

On the most recent season of "Young Rock," a possible WrestleMania match was teased between family members The Rock and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a match many have expected to see for some time. With The Rock being a Hollywood megastar and WrestleMania 39 taking place in Hollywood in 2023, a match between the two stars could happen.