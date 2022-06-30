The lineup for NBC’s Fall programming was revealed earlier today via “Hollywood Reporter” and it confirmed that the third season of “Young Rock” will be airing Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET starting November 4. The show will air following new episodes of its lead-in program, “Lopez vs. Lopez”.

“Young Rock”, which first started airing in February 2021, is based on true events that occurred while legendary WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was growing up. The perspective of the character shifts through flashbacks of his younger selves played by Uli Latukefu, Bradley Constant, and Adrian Groulx, depending on the year of the memory. It also shows us a glimpse of Johnson in a fictional future, the year 2032 to be exact, where he is running for president.

There’s no telling what the focal points may be for the next chapter in the story, but season two did see plenty of wrestling references, like Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Triple H, The Iron Sheik, and even a young Roman Reigns.

The show was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang who had the idea to make a story mirroring what Johnson experienced growing up in a unique environment. Rock, Khan, Chiang, Brian Gewirtz, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, and Hiram Garcia serve as Executive Producers, while the show is produced by Seven Bucks, Universal Television, and Fierce Baby Productions. When first announcing the return of the program this past May, NBC touted how the show is the network’s #1 primetime comedy in the 18-49 key demographic.

