Trish Stratus Gets Colorful With Becky Lynch, Says She'll Beat Her Black & Blue

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," the issues between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus kicked into high gear, with Lynch returning to the red brand seeking retribution for Stratus' betrayal a month ago. And it hasn't taken long for the feud between the two to get even more personal, this time over social media.

On Tuesday, Lynch took to Twitter to respond to comments Stratus made about Lynch's daughter on "Raw," stating that her daughter "knows her colors." Today, Stratus offered a retort that, given the subject matter, could be described as quite colorful.

"Oh that's great!" Stratus tweeted. "So then she'll know what it means to be green with envy when the stronger mommy beats you black and blue and slaps the orange off your stupid head."