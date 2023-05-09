Becky Lynch Sends Warning To Trish Stratus As Things Get Personal

Becky Lynch returned to "WWE Raw" last night and attacked Trish Stratus in the middle of the ring. "The Man" appeared for the first time since the WWE Hall of Famer turned on her on the April 10 episode of the red brand show. Lynch surprised Stratus moments after she mocked her two-year-old daughter. With things now getting extra personal between the pair, Lynch sent a clear message to Stratus on social media following yesterday's broadcast. She said, "If you ever talk about my daughter again I'll break your legs @trishstratuscom."