Becky Lynch Betrayed In Shocking Heel Turn On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch no longer holds one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and her Hall of Fame partner has some explaining to do. No, not Lita, but rather Trish Stratus. Earlier in the evening on "Raw" Monday night, Lita was attacked backstage while their title challengers – Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez – were arriving at the arena. Lita was ruled out of action almost immediately, but the title match would still go forward as planned. Sort of. Stepping in on her behalf was longtime rival-turned-best-friend Stratus, who pointed to their WrestleMania 39 victory over Damage CTRL as a reason she and Lynch could get the job done.

It wasn't to be, however, as Morgan intercepted the Chick Kick and rolled up Stratus to secure the pinfall victory. Just like that, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. But that isn't where Lynch's miserable night ended. After the defeat, "The Man" looked to console her partner only for Stratus to strike Lynch when her back was turned. As Lynch struggled to her feet, the WWE Hall of Famer knocked her out with the Chick Kick, and in the process turned heel for the first time in nearly two decades.

When backstage correspondent Byron Saxton attempted to get an explanation immediately following the betrayal, Stratus simply walked on by. So for the time being, the WWE Universe will only have certain questions to sit on. Until we get an explanation from Stratus herself, there's going to be a lot of speculation. For the time being, fans may take some solace in the fact that this is already her second match of 2023. Given her actions Monday night, it seems certain that there's more to come.