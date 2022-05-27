It appears WWE’s decision to downgrade Money in the Bank’s venue from the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium to the 17,000-seater MGM Grand Garden could have creative ramifications.

In the aftermath of WWE announcing the venue change, fans on social media have pointed out how the updated poster for the July 2nd premium live event is no longer advertising top WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley. Reigns, Lesnar, Flair and Rousey also no longer appear on the event page at WWE.com, as they did previously.

The updated poster, which can be seen below, features the likes of Cody Rhodes, Riddle, Rhea Ripley, The Miz and The Street Profits, none of whom were on the previous poster.

An earlier report from “The Wrestling Observer” suggested that Reigns is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Riddle at the MITB event, before moving onto Randy Orton at “SummerSlam,” and Drew McIntyre at the “Clash at the Castle” event in Cardiff, Wales. With the latter two events still scheduled for stadiums – Nissan Stadium and Principality Stadium – fans can expect WWE to pull out all the stops as they have historically done for stadium shows.

It should be noted, however, that online promotional material isn’t always an accurate indicator of WWE’s creative plans. Therefore, the rumored Reigns vs. Riddle match at MITB can’t be ruled out yet. From a creative standpoint, the seeds for the match have been sown over the past few weeks, with The Bloodline brutally attacking Riddle on last week’s SmackDown, and Riddle’s subsequent promo on RAW where he referred to Reigns as “a tribal piece of trash.”

On a related note, WWE has announced that fans who purchased tickets for MITB at Allegiant Stadium will have the first crack at purchasing tickets for the relocated event in the MGM Grand Garden. Although WWE didn’t provide a reason for the venue change, one can assume the decision was made due to slow ticket sales.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]